Property taxes due next week
MASON CITY — Property taxes are due next week. The Cerro Gordo County Treasurer Patricia Wright says 2nd Half Assessment Year 2020 real estate taxes and Assessment Year 2022 mobile home taxes are due into the Treasurer’s office by 4:30 next Thursday afternoon, March 31st. The Treasurer’s office will also accept a March 31st US Postal Service postmark.
Wright says when paying by mail or in person, she asks that you use the second half coupon attached to the statement, with the taxpayer’s canceled check serving as a receipt. Those wishing an additional receipt must enclose a self-addressed, stamped envelope.
Payment methods accepted in the office include cash, check, debit card, Discover, MasterCard and Visa. You can also pay your property taxes online 24 hours a day through the secure website www.iowatreasurers.org . Payment may be made there by Discover, MasterCard, Visa, or an eCheck.