Property taxes due Monday

MASON CITY — The property tax deadline is in a few days. Cerro Gordo County Treasurer Pat Wright says first-half assessment year 2017 real estate taxes and assessment year 2019 mobile home taxes are due on September 30th. With that date falling on a Sunday, payments without interest will also be accepted in person or by postmark on Monday October 1st.

Wright says taxpayers can pay online by using a credit card or via a debit transfer from your checking account at www.iowatreasurers.org 24 hours a day.

If you decide to pay by mail, Wright recommends using the first-half coupon attached to your tax statement, with the taxpayer’s cancelled check serving as your receipt. If you wish to have an additional receipt when paying by mail you must enclose a self-addressed, stamped envelope. By Iowa Code, penalties must be applied to any payments if an envelope is dated October 2nd or later.

If you pay at the Treasurer’s office, payment methods accepted include cash, check, debit card, Discover, MasterCard or Visa. The office is open on weekdays from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM.