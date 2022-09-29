Property taxes are due Friday

MASON CITY — Property taxes are due later this week. The Cerro Gordo County Treasurer Patricia Wright is reminding all Cerro Gordo County taxpayers that the first-half real estate taxes and mobile home taxes are due this Friday, September 30th.

Wright recommends using the first-half coupon attached to your property tax statement when making a payment by mail, with a canceled check serving as your receipt. Those wishing an additional receipt must enclose a self-addressed, stamped envelope.

A penalty will be applied to any payments mailed that has a US Postal Service postmark on the face of the envelope dated October 1st or after.

Taxpayers can also pay their taxes and motor vehicle renewals through the website iowatreasurers.org, or can use the walk-up window in the courthouse parking lot.

If you have any questions, you can call the Treasurer’s office at 641-421-3127 or email questions to [email protected]