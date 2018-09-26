Propane demand high for domestic and international use

DES MOINES — Demand for liquid propane worldwide is at an all-time high. That’s important for Iowans who use it to either heat their homes or dry their crops for storage.

The director of sales for the Minnesota-based C-H-S Propane, Dennis St. Aubin says the recent rounds of tariffs have created some new overseas partners for the product. “Propane exports for destination China in early September basically stopped, they were canceled,” St. Aubin says. “But in more recent time in later September, were finding that gallon is finding a new home in either Japan, South Korea or maybe the European Market.”

St. Aubin says right now supplies are abundant, and that is good because of the wet harvest and the need to get crops our of the field. “We also have questionable plant health with that corn stock, so we’re anticipating from the supplier standpoint for propane that the farmer is going to be taking their corn crop earlier and maybe even before the beans,” according to St. Aubin.

He says that means high moisture content in the grain and more drying. “We may see that crop come off in that 20-25 percent moisture range,” St. Aubin says, “so we’re trying to do the best we can to have ample supplies of propane in the right place.”

St Aubin says many distributors increased their storage capacity in an effort to offset demand for domestic customers — and he says many farmers also now have on-site propane tanks. It’s estimated 67 percent of Iowans use natural gas to heat their homes, 15 percent use electricity and 14 percent use liquid propane.