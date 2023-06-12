Progress continues on multi-use trail project on County Road B-35 south of Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE — Construction on the multi-use trail adjoining the north edge of County Road B-35 south of Clear Lake is getting closer to completion.

Cerro Gordo County Engineer Brandon Billings says the road, also known as 235th Street between Balsam and Dogwood Avenues, continues to be closed as they continue to work on the trail that will connect with the Sisters Prairie Trail just west of Cardinal Avenue and ending at Dogwood Avenue. “They’ve got the initial base paved in there, and now they are going to bring out the milling machine to mill it into the road slightly to give it a nice edge, instead of having the road rolled over, broken-off edge trying to pave against that, just to make a nice, continuous surface for the path. They should have all the equipment out there and working on that today, and pending weather and equipment failures and everything, hopefully they’ll be paving that by the end of the week. Then they’ll just having painting after that and put signs up, and they’ll be ready to go.”

Billings reminds motorists and bicyclists that the road and the trail area remain closed at this time. “I would advise people not to ride their bikes on it at this point, because that two-inch lip that’s adjoining the pavement is difficult to navigate on a bike. I’ve already seen a person wipe out on it, so I’d rather not have anybody get injured in the project zone. I’d advise them to not really do that.”

The trail project is being funded by Destination Iowa and American Rescue Plan Act funds.