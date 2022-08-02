Probation, suspended prison sentences for Mason City woman who sold heroin-fentanyl mix to confidential informant
Alyssa Hudson
MASON CITY — Two Mason City women who sold a heroin-fentanyl mix to a confidential informant two years ago have been given suspended sentences and placed on probation.
A criminal complaint was filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court on October 18th of last year accusing 34-year-old Alyssa Hudson of conspiring with another woman to deliver a mix of heroin and fentanyl to a confidential informant working under the direction of the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department on August 26th of 2020. Hudson was arrested in March on a Class C felony drug charge.
The other suspect named in the criminal complaint, 32-year-old Kiesha Dunigan, was arrested a week later in Polk County on three Class C-level felony drug charges.
Hudson pleaded guilty to one charge of manufacturing, delivery or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, a Class C felony. Hudson was sentenced on Monday by District Judge Rustin Davenport to a suspended ten-year prison sentence and placed on up to five years probation.
Dunigan pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance. She was sentenced by Davenport to ten-year suspended prison sentences on each charge, with the sentences to run concurrently, and placed her on up to five years probation.