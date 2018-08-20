Probation for Mason City woman who stole money from convenience store
By KGLO News
|
Aug 20, 2018 @ 11:52 AM

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to stealing money from a local convenience store.

55-year-old Melissa Gott was charged with first-degree theft after being accused of stealing store bank deposits totaling over $32-thousand-400 between January 3rd and January 14th from the YesWay at 1303 4th Southwest. Gott was arrested on February 14th.

Gott pleaded guilty to the first-degree theft charge, with District Judge Colleen Weiland last week sentencing Gott to a suspended ten year prison sentence, placing her on three to five years probation.

Gott was also ordered to pay restitution as well as undergo a mental health and gambling evaluation and complete all recommended treatment as part of her probation.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Clear Lake council to consider rezoning city owned property for new apartment complex One Vision CEO announces resignation Congressional candidate Scholten says government policies are ‘pushing down on our farmers’ State board reprimands Davenport school superintendent Soil Health Proving More Vital for Iowa Farm Productivity, Water Quality Mason City man’s murder trial starts today