Probation for Mason City woman who stole money from convenience store

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to stealing money from a local convenience store.

55-year-old Melissa Gott was charged with first-degree theft after being accused of stealing store bank deposits totaling over $32-thousand-400 between January 3rd and January 14th from the YesWay at 1303 4th Southwest. Gott was arrested on February 14th.

Gott pleaded guilty to the first-degree theft charge, with District Judge Colleen Weiland last week sentencing Gott to a suspended ten year prison sentence, placing her on three to five years probation.

Gott was also ordered to pay restitution as well as undergo a mental health and gambling evaluation and complete all recommended treatment as part of her probation.