Probation for Mason City woman accused of mailing drugs to inmate
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman accused of mailing drugs to an inmate at the Cerro Gordo County Jail has been given a suspended prison sentence.
35-year-old Erin Hanson was accused of mailing the drug Suboxone, a schedule three prescription pain reliever, to an inmate at the jail. Hanson last month entered an Alford plea to one count of possession of contraband. In an Alford plea, a person doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction.
District Judge Karen Salic this week sentenced Hanson to a five-year prison sentence, which was suspended, and placed her on five years probation.