      Weather Alert

Probation for Mason City woman accused of mailing drugs to inmate

Aug 28, 2019 @ 12:23pm

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman accused of mailing drugs to an inmate at the Cerro Gordo County Jail has been given a suspended prison sentence.

35-year-old Erin Hanson was accused of mailing the drug Suboxone, a schedule three prescription pain reliever, to an inmate at the jail. Hanson last month entered an Alford plea to one count of possession of contraband. In an Alford plea, a person doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction.

District Judge Karen Salic this week sentenced Hanson to a five-year prison sentence, which was suspended, and placed her on five years probation.

For the latest

Trending
KGLO News Team
KGLO & KRIB Sports
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved
Hampton man dead after single vehicle accident