Probation for Mason City man who stole motorcycle, led authorities on chase
MASON CITY — A Mason City man involved in a motorcycle chase last year has been sentenced to probation.
A criminal complaint stated that 37-year-old Lucas Heilskov on May 11th was seen by law enforcement riding a stolen motorcycle on 12th Northwest, with a marked law enforcement vehicle turning on its lights and siren, trying to pull him over. Heilskov sped away, operating the motorcycle at speeds up to 65 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone.
Heilskov was apprehended about 20 minutes later in the 1200 block of North Jefferson, where he was allegedly found with a glass drug pipe, small plastic baggies, two marijuana grinders containing drug residue, and marijuana was also located in the same area as he was.
As part of a plea agreement, Heilskov pleaded guilty on Wednesday to eluding, second-degree theft and possession of marijuana third or subsequent offense, all Class D felonies.
He was sentenced on Wednesday by Judge Adam Sauer to five years in prison on each charge, with the sentences to be suspended, and he was placed on five years probation. He was also ordered to pay $3365 in victim restitution.