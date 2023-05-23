Probation for Mason City man who pleaded guilty to eluding

MASON CITY — It’s probation and a half-year in a residential correctional facility for a Mason City man arrested after eluding authorities and crashing his vehicle earlier this year.

Officers on February 7th attempted to stop 36-year-old Anthony Holmes for a speeding violation near the intersection of 6th and North Delaware, with Holmes failing to pull over. Holmes then allegedly ran multiple traffic control devices and reached speeds in excess of 60 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour zone. Holmes then crashed his vehicle into a tree at the corner of 11th and North Delaware.

Officers performed a probable cause search of his vehicle and allegedly was found to be in possession of a 16-gauge shotgun located on the driver floorboard, along with an open container of liquor in the front passenger seat.

Holmes pleaded guilty to eluding and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was sentenced on Monday by Judge Karen Salic to five years probation on each charge and was ordered to spend 180 days at a residential correctional facility.