Probation for Mason City man who pleaded guilty to eluding law enforcement

Feb 3, 2021 @ 10:38am

MASON CITY — A Mason City man who sped away from law enforcement after an attempted traffic stop late last year has been given probation.

20-year-old Jessie Timmons was pulled over by an Iowa State Patrol trooper at the intersection of State Highway 122 and Kingbird Avenue on December 28th. Timmons fled at a high rate of speed, with speeds during the pursuit reaching over 100 miles per hour.

After being stopped and arrested, authorities say Timmons failed a field sobriety test and admitted to using marijuana earlier that day.

Timmons pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor level charge of eluding and was sentenced to one year probation.

