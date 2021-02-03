Probation for Mason City man who pleaded guilty to eluding law enforcement
MASON CITY — A Mason City man who sped away from law enforcement after an attempted traffic stop late last year has been given probation.
20-year-old Jessie Timmons was pulled over by an Iowa State Patrol trooper at the intersection of State Highway 122 and Kingbird Avenue on December 28th. Timmons fled at a high rate of speed, with speeds during the pursuit reaching over 100 miles per hour.
After being stopped and arrested, authorities say Timmons failed a field sobriety test and admitted to using marijuana earlier that day.
Timmons pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor level charge of eluding and was sentenced to one year probation.