Probation for Mason City man who harbored a 15-year-old runaway
By KGLO News
|
May 8, 2019 @ 11:14 AM

MASON CITY — It’s a suspended prison sentence and probation for a Mason City man charged with harboring a runaway.

18-year-old Devyn Belseth was charged on December 6th after Mason City police allege that he allowed a 15-year-old girl to stay at his home multiple times after she was reported missing in October. The girl was finally located in December.

Belseth pleaded guilty last month to a charge of harboring a runaway against the wishes of a parent. Judge Karen Salic this week sentenced Belseth to a two-year prison sentence, which was suspended, and placed him on two years probation.

