      Weather Alert

Probation for man accused of damage at Mason City hospital

Jul 21, 2020 @ 10:59am

MASON CITY — It’s probation and restitution for a Mason City man who pleaded guilty after being accused of causing thousands of dollars of damage at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

29-year-old Blaine Broers was arrested on April 1st after authorities say he damaged medical equipment and a television at the hospital. The estimated cost of the damage is $23,000. 

Broers was originally charged with first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony.

As part of a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal mischief and was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay $3125 in damages. 

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
Five more Iowans test positive for virus; one works at restaurant
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team