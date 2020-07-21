Probation for man accused of damage at Mason City hospital
MASON CITY — It’s probation and restitution for a Mason City man who pleaded guilty after being accused of causing thousands of dollars of damage at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
29-year-old Blaine Broers was arrested on April 1st after authorities say he damaged medical equipment and a television at the hospital. The estimated cost of the damage is $23,000.
Broers was originally charged with first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony.
As part of a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal mischief and was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay $3125 in damages.