Probation for Lake Mills man accused of bilking over $800K from investors

LAKE MILLS — A Lake Mills man accused of misappropriating almost $900-thousand from investors over a four year period has been given a suspended prison sentence and probation after entering into a plea agreement with prosecutors.

55-year-old Randall Finer originally was charged with ongoing criminal conduct after being accused of asking friends and former customers to invest in a day trading operation, with Finer receiving $887,700 from those investors between 2011 and 2015.

The Winnebago County Attorney’s Office says Finer used less than half of that money for day trading, in which he suffered substantial losses, while the rest of the money was used for personal and living expenses.

Finer as part of a plea agreement pleaded guilty to second-degree theft. District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt on Friday sentenced Finer to a suspended five-year prison term, five years probation, a $750 fine, and ordered him to pay $10,000 in restitution.