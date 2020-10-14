Probation for Kanawha woman accused of exploiting relative by unauthorized credit card charges
KANAWHA — A Kanawha woman has been sentenced to probation after being accused of running up over $2500 in credit card charges on a relative’s account.
Authorities accused 46-year-old Shawn Otto of applying for a credit card in the name of her aunt after the aunt was admitted to a nursing home, and later adding herself as an authorized user of the card.
Authorities say Otto’s aunt would not have been able to apply for the credit card herself and did not ask anybody to apply for a card on her behalf.
Otto was accused of charging over $2500 in goods and services on the card. Otto pleaded guilty to dependent adult abuse by exploitation over $100. She was sentenced to up to five years probation and must pay restitution.