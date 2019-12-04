Probation for former Lake Mills man accused of dealing meth from his home
LAKE MILLS — An Albert Lea man has been sentenced for dealing drugs out of his home while living in Lake Mills.
45-year-old Jeremy Richardson was charged with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine and one count of sponsoring a gathering where drugs were being used. Law enforcement accused Richardson of selling meth twice to a confidential informant in October of last year and provided a place for three or more people to illegally use controlled substances. The crimes were alleged to have taken place in his home at the time, which is within 1000 feet of a public park.
Richardson pleaded guilty to the two meth delivery charges as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. District Judge Rustin Davenport on Tuesday sentenced Richardson to 10 year suspended prison sentences on each charge and placed him on five years probation. Richardson must also get a substance abuse and mental health evaluation.