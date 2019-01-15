Probation for Forest City man accused of shooting out school bus window with pellet gun
By KGLO News
|
Jan 15, 2019 @ 11:57 AM

FOREST CITY — It’s five years probation for a Forest City man accused of shooting a pellet gun at a school bus.

33-year-old Martin Tindall was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and third-degree criminal mischief. Authorities said a Forest City school bus that was traveling southbound on Clark Street on the morning of January 5th of last year had one of its rear windows explode, with police later determining that it had been shot out by a high-powered pellet gun.

Tindall entered an Alford plea to the intimidation with a dangerous weapon charge. In an Alford plea, a person doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction.

Judge Karen Salic last week sentenced Tindall to a five-year prison sentence, which was suspended, and placed Tindall on five years probation.

