Probation for Clear Lake man arrested for having stolen motorcycle, high speed pursuit
CLEAR LAKE — It’s probation for a Clear Lake man arrested for having a stolen motorcycle and a high-speed chase.
27-year-old Ryan Whitver was arrested on February 6th after a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop near State Highway 122 and North 40th Street in Clear Lake for an equipment violation and for license plates not matching the vehicle. A 15-minute pursuit reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour at times, ending after Whitver crashed into a ditch at 230th Street.
Whitver was arrested again on October 5th after Mason City police say he was seen driving a stolen motorcycle.
Whitver pleaded guilty to second-degree theft, eluding and driving while barred and was sentenced on Tuesday to five years probation.