Probation for Charles City man who entered Alford plea to sexual abuse charge

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man who entered an Alford plea on a sexual abuse charge has been given a deferred judgement and placed on probation.

19-year-old Bradley Eckert was accused of sexually abusing a juvenile female in a Charles City home on March 30th of 2021. Eckert was tried on the charge back in October, but a Floyd County jury was not able to return a unanimous verdict and a mistrial was declared.

Eckert entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors in March, agreeing to enter an Alford plea on a charge of third-degree sexual abuse. With an Alford plea, a person does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction. In exchange for the Alford plea, prosecutors recommended a deferred judgment and probation.

Eckert was sentenced on Monday by District Judge DeDra Schroeder to five years probation as well as a civil penalty of $1370 which was suspended.