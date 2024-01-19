KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Prince Harry Drops Libel Case Against Daily Mail After Damaging Pretrial Ruling

January 19, 2024 4:21PM CST
Share
Credit: MGN

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has dropped his libel lawsuit against the publisher of a British tabloid following a ruling that had damaged his case and in which the judge suggested he might lose at trial.

Lawyers for the Duke of Sussex told the High Court in London on Friday that he was withdrawing the suit against Associated Newspapers Ltd.

There was no reason given but it came the day Harry was due to hand over documents in the case.

Last month, a judge ordered Harry to pay the publisher more than $60,000 in legal fees after he failed to achieve victory without going to trial.

For the latest

Trending

1

Season's first winter storm to hit our area starting today
2

Another snowstorm looms, but next week may bring above-normal temps
3

Charles City man sentenced to ten years for lascivious acts
4

Timeline set for City of Mason City to possibly end agreement with River City Renaissance hotel project developer
5

Koob announces candidacy for Cerro Gordo County Sheriff