Primary ballot for Cerro Gordo County elected offices filling up prior to tonight’s filing deadline
MASON CITY — The filing deadline for county offices up for election this year is at 5 o’clock tonight, and there will be contested primaries in all three Board of Supervisors races as well as for County Treasurer in Cerro Gordo County:
== Two candidates have filed for each party for the Supervisor District 3 race. On the Republican side, Mason City businessman Don O’Connor was joined on the ballot by Travis Pike, who is a farmer and longtime high school sports official from rural Mason City. On the Democratic side of the ballot, it’s Mason City city councilman Paul Adams as well as Lori Ginapp, who currently works as an election and drainage clerk in the County Auditor’s office.
== The District 2 Republican primary has incumbent Casey Callanan of Clear Lake now joined on the ballot by Kelly McLaughlin of Clear Lake. No candidates have filed for the Democratic nomination.
== In Supervisor District 1, incumbent Republicans Tim Latham and Chris Watts of Mason City have filed for re-election after being forced into the same district due to redistricting. No Democrat has filed for the nomination.
== Three people have filed for the County Treasurer position, with Peggy Meany and Jacob Schweitzer filing for the Democratic nomination, with Nikki Fessler being the only Republican having filed. Current Treasurer Pat Wright announced last month she would not be seeking another term.
== As of this morning, two incumbents are unopposed on the ballot, with AnnMarie Legler filing for the Democratic nomination for County Recorder and Carlyle Dalen filing for the Democratic nomination for County Attorney.