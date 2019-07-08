Presidential hopefuls to address Native American issues

In this Oct. 10, 2016 photo, Winnebago activist Frank LaMere speaks during a rally to mark the first Indigenous Peoples Day in Lincoln, Neb. LaMere, a longtime Democratic activist who spent his life fighting for Native American causes in Nebraska has died. LaMere's son says the 69-year-old died Sunday, June 16, 2019, after a bout with cancer. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A presidential campaign event focused on Native American issues is being planned in Sioux City, Iowa, next month.

Several groups are working together to plan the forum on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20.

O.J. Semans of the voting rights group Four Directions says it would be a mistake for candidates to ignore Native American voters.

The Sioux City Journal reports that organizers are working to get firm commitments from candidates to attend.

The event is named in honor of activist Frank LaMere, who died last month after battling cancer. He was a Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska member who fought for a variety of causes. He lived in South Sioux City, Nebraska.