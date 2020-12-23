      Weather Alert

President Trump Suggests He Might Not Sign COVID Relief Bill

Dec 22, 2020 @ 7:28pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is blasting the bipartisan $900 billion pandemic relief package that Congress just passed and is suggesting that he may not sign it.

Trump complained in a video that he tweeted out Tuesday night that the bill delivered too much money to foreign countries, but not enough to Americans.

The bill provides for a $600 payment to most Americans, but Trump said he is asking Congress to amend the bill and “increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple. I am also asking Congress to get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill.”

For the latest

Trending
Cerro Gordo County active COVID case count cut in half compared to start of the month
UI study: Thousands of Iowans are drinking potentially contaminated water
Three vehicle crash kills Britt couple
16 straight days number of new COVID cases in north-central Iowa less than amount recovered
It's not known if announcement of fewer COVID vaccine doses coming to Iowa will impact when Cerro Gordo County sees first shipment