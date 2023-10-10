President Biden’s Second Try At Student Loan Cancellation Moves Forward With Debate Over The Plan’s Details

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s second attempt at student loan cancellation is moving forward as a group of negotiators meets to debate what a new proposal might look like.

Fourteen people chosen by the Biden administration will meet Tuesday for the first of three hearings on student loan relief in a process known as negotiated rulemaking.

In opening remarks, Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal said the student debt crisis has threatened to undercut the promise of higher education.

The goal of the new efforts is to guide the Education Department toward a proposal after the Supreme Court rejected Biden’s first plan in June.

The negotiators all come from outside the federal government and represent a range of viewpoints on student loans.