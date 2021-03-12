      Weather Alert

President Biden To Direct States To Offer Vaccinations To All Adults By May 1st

Mar 11, 2021 @ 6:04pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden will use his first prime-time address on Thursday night to announce that he is directing states to make all American adults eligible for a coronavirus vaccine no later than May 1.

That’s according to two senior administration officials who briefed reporters ahead of Biden’s evening address on the one year anniversary of the pandemic.

The officials say the president will also say that there is a good chance Americans will be able to safely gather in small groups by July 4.

Biden is also expected to stress that the “fight is far from over.”

