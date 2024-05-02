KGLO News KGLO News Logo

President Biden Says ‘Order Must Prevail’ During Campus Protests Over The War In Gaza

May 2, 2024 11:54AM CDT
Police advance on pro-Palestinian demonstrators on the UCLA campus Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has defended the right to free speech but says “order must prevail” on college campuses where pro-Palestinian protests are happening.

The Democratic president says protests haven’t prompted him to rethink his Middle East policies and he opposes sending in the National Guard.

Biden’s comments Thursday broke days of silence as police crack down on encampments erected to show solidarity with Gaza.

Republicans have tried to turn scenes of campus unrest into a campaign cudgel against Democrats.

Student protests have reached a boiling point as administrators turn to police to clear encampments.

Ex-President Donald Trump has criticized Biden for not speaking out more.

The campus protesters want the U.S. to cut off support for Israel.

