President Biden Receives Second COVID-19 Booster Shot

Mar 30, 2022 @ 1:03pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has gotten a second booster dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine, and he used the occasion Wednesday to call on Congress to pass billions of dollars in additional funding to fight the pandemic.

Biden’s comments came a day after federal regulators approved a fourth shot for those aged 50 and older.

His administration also launched covid.gov, which is designed to be a one-stop website to help people access COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments.

The White House says that with the click of a button, people will be able to find information on those tools and latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19 in their communities.

