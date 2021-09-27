      Weather Alert

President Biden Receives COVID-19 Booster Shot

Sep 27, 2021 @ 4:21pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has received his COVID-19 booster shot. Monday’s booster shot came days after federal regulators recommended a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans 65 or older and approved them for others with preexisting medical conditions and high-risk work environments.

Biden is 78.

He got his first shot on Dec. 21 and his second dose three weeks later, on Jan. 11, along with his wife, Jill Biden.

The first lady was teaching Monday at Northern Virginia Community College.

Biden has been a champion of booster doses since the U.S. experienced a sharp rise in coronavirus cases from the delta variant in the summer.

