      Weather Alert

President Biden Marks COVID ‘Tragic Milestone’ In US At Global Summit

May 12, 2022 @ 3:47pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has appealed to world leaders for a renewed international commitment to attacking COVID-19 as he leads the U.S. in marking the “tragic milestone” of 1 million deaths in America.

Biden told the second global coronavirus summit Thursday: “This pandemic isn’t over.”

The virtual meeting comes as a lack of resolve at home reflects the global response.

Biden ordered that U.S. flags be flown at half-staff to honor the dead in America.

He used last year’s first summit to pledge to donate 1.2 billion vaccine doses worldwide.

For the latest

Trending
Developer says Hyatt Place Hotel financing should close soon, Southbridge Mall redevelopment to get underway
Iowa Supreme Court says Osage man convicted of solicitation to commit murder should not get a new trial
Mason City man jailed on drug distribution charges
High schools across the state recognized for voter registration efforts
Reynolds considering compromises in state scholarships for private schooling
Connect With Us