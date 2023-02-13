KGLO News KGLO News Logo

President Biden Fires Architect Of The Capitol Over Alleged Abuses

February 13, 2023 1:31PM CST
Share
President Biden Fires Architect Of The Capitol Over Alleged Abuses

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has fired the embattled Architect of the Capitol, the official who oversees the Capitol complex.

The White House said Monday that Brett Blanton’s appointment was terminated.

It comes as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he’d lost confidence in Blanton’s ability to do the job.

An inspector general report released last year found “administrative, ethical and policy violations” by Blanton, including that he abused his government vehicle and misrepresented himself as a law enforcement official.

 

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City woman jailed on eluding, OWI charges from incident in January
2

Plymouth woman charged with child endangerment resulting in death
3

Mason City woman charged with arson, burglary after incident at Clear Lake home
4

Mason City man accused of shooting woman with an arrow to plead guilty
5

Cerro Gordo County jury to hear Fort Dodge murder trial starting today