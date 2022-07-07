      Weather Alert

President Biden Awards Medal Of Freedom To 17 People

Jul 7, 2022 @ 3:13pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has presented the nation’s highest civilian honor to 17 people, including gymnast Simone Biles, actor Denzel Washington and the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain.

Biden and McCain served together in the Senate.

The president, who took office during the coronavirus pandemic, is also honoring Sandra Lindsay.

Lindsay is the New York nurse who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine that was administered in the U.S. outside of clinical trials.

Others receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom are gun safety advocate Gabrielle Giffords, U.S. women’s national soccer team player Megan Rapinoe and late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

For the latest

Trending
Floyd County farmer fined $3000 for water quality violation regarding silage discharge
Man sentenced 52 years ago for northern Iowa crimes has died in prison
Mason City woman accused of stealing money from local chiropractic business to plead guilty
Two of three charged with Clear Lake burglaries given suspended sentences, plea change hearing set for third defendant
Iowa Supreme Court reverses precedent on Iowa pig farm lawsuits
Connect With Us