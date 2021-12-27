Preliminary hearing Tuesday for Mason City man accused of murdering woman, setting house on fire to cover up crime
MASON CITY — The preliminary hearing for a Mason City man charged with murdering a woman and then setting a house on fire to cover up the crime is scheduled for tomorrow.
Mason City police arrested 28-year-old Dominick Degner on December 17th. Firefighters responded to 123 North Tennessee Avenue on the morning of September 7th and later found 24-year-old Tonette Wolfe dead in the home that the two shared.
A criminal complaint filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court says Degner caused fatal injuries to Wolfe including blunt force trauma, a broken rib, punctured lung and a partially broken hyoid bone. Degner is then accused of setting fire to the victim’s body and the house in an attempt to conceal the crime.
Degner is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $1 million bond. If convicted of first-degree murder, Degner would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the opportunity for parole.