Preliminary hearing this week for Worth County man accused of crashing car into Mason City house
MASON CITY — The preliminary hearing has been set for a man from Manly accused of crashing his car into a house in Mason City last week.
Mason City police were called last Monday to 622 North Federal for a car that had struck a house. 22-year-old Trace Kessler is accused of losing control of the vehicle he was driving, jumping the curb and trying to stop the car before it crashed through the outer walls of the home’s front porch. Police say Kessler’s blood alcohol level was at .217, over two times the legal limit of .08.
Kessler was charged with operating while intoxicated and failure to maintain control. He posted $1000 bond and made his initial appearance on Friday.
He’s due back in court for his preliminary hearing on September 3rd.