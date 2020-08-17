Preliminary hearing set for Friday for northwest Iowa man accused of sexual abuse in Cerro Gordo County

      Breaking News
Aug 17, 2020 @ 10:56am

MASON CITY — A Holstein man remains jailed in Cerro Gordo County on sexual abuse charges.

30-year-old David Vazquez was arrested in Ida County back on Wednesday after a nationwide warrant was issued on August 6th for his arrest on two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Authorities accuse Vazquez of committing numerous sexual acts against a child under the age of 12 during a five-month span in 2019 while he lived in Mason City.

Vazquez has been transported to the Cerro Gordo County Jail where he is being held on $25,000 bond. He made his initial appearance in court last week and is scheduled to have his preliminary hearing this Friday.

Second-degree sexual abuse is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison on each charge. 

