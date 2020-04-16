Pre-applications due Friday for the North Iowa Corridor small business COVID-19 fund
CLEAR LAKE — Pre-applications are due tomorrow (Friday) for the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation’s Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund. The program would help small, independently-owned businesses with less than 25 employees that are suffering during the COVID-19 public health emergency with grants of up to $5000.
Clear Lake’s city administrator Scott Flory says it will help businesses that haven’t been able to take advantage of state and federal funding. “We’re excited about that opportunity. We think not all the businesses have been able to receive funding through the state department of economic development’s program. I think I saw they had several thousand applications, they could fund only a few hundred projects. We’re hopeful that this will be useful to some of our small local businesses here and help them provide through a difficult time some business continuity for them.”
Flory says it’s a good program for the community. “We think it fits well with our community and hopefully again can provide them some revenue that they can use for working capital to cover operational expenses during this difficult time.”
Pre-application information can be found at northiowacorridor.com/recoveryfund.
Clear Lake’s city council will vote on Monday to provide $100,000 in funding for the program, while Mason City’s city council will vote on Tuesday to put $300,000 into the fund. The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors last week approved $100,000 for the program.