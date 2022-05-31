Powerful storms rip across state, causing scattered damage, power outages
JOHNSTON — Storm damage is scattered from one end of Iowa to the other after severe weather rolled through late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Krull says at least a dozen counties are reporting damage to trees, roofs and farm outbuildings. While it is tornado season in Iowa, Krull says it appears all of the damage from this storm was caused by straight-line winds. “We’ve not had any reports of tornadoes or suspect any of the damage was caused by a tornado, therefore we do not anticipate doing any surveys,” Krull says. “We will be calling emergency managers and other core partners to get more damage reports. If we do suspect that there is anything that may have been tornadic, then that would require sending crews out.”
Thunderstorm wind damage was reported at 8:55 PM Monday night in Rudd, as the fire department there reported numerous trees down across town. Earlier in the evening, non-thunderstorm high winds caused a large tree to blow down a power line in Garner at about 6:30.
While some Iowa cities had high temperatures Monday in the 80s and low 90s, cooler weather is coming behind the storms that should mean highs by Wednesday only in the 60s and 70s.