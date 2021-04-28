      Weather Alert

Powerful Iowa companies got state testing help, records show

Apr 28, 2021 @ 11:27am

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Newly released records show the state of Iowa deployed “strike teams” to conduct rapid on-site coronavirus testing at 17 businesses in 2020, including some of the state’s most powerful pork and beef companies. 

At least four of the companies that received help from strike teams are owned by major donors to the campaign of Gov. Kim Reynolds, including Iowa Select Farms, Lynch Livestock, Prestage Farms and GMT Corp. 

A spokesman for the governor says that political support was never a factor in the state’s deployment of testing resources, and that the governor is proud of the way she helped the private sector weather the pandemic.

For the latest

Trending
Ordinance could prohibit people from marking their spot ahead of time for the Clear Lake 4th of July parade
Mason City man drops meth baggie in front of cop, heading to prison for five years
Plea change hearing set for man who lost meth baggie in donut rack at Clear Lake convenience store
Not guilty plea from man accused of pocketing money while working at Mason City store
Monday COVID update --- north-central Iowa's active case count rises over weekend