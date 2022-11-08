KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Powerball Announces Delay To Record-Breaking $1.9B Drawing

November 7, 2022 11:46PM CST
Share
Powerball Announces Delay To Record-Breaking $1.9B Drawing

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Powerball announced Monday night that the record-breaking $1.9 billion drawing “has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols.” Powerball said in a statement that it “has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur. When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors.” No one has won the jackpot since Aug. 3. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million.

For the latest

Trending

1

Nora Springs woman charged with sexual abuse while she worked as a counselor to plead guilty
2

Mason City woman to plead guilty to stealing over $3000 from local liquor store
3

Homeless man arrested after being accused of multiple thefts, pointing a gun at store employee
4

Mason City pleads not guilty to multiple burglaries at home
5

Hampton attorney arrested on child sexual abuse charges