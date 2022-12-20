Postal Service Pledges Move To All-Electric Delivery Fleet

KGLO News KGLO News Logo

December 20, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) – The Postal Service says it will sharply increase the number of electric-powered delivery trucks in its fleet and will go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026.

The moves is a major boost for President Joe Biden’s pledge to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the sprawling federal fleet.

The post office said it is spending nearly $10 billion to electrify its aging fleet, including installing a modern charging infrastructure at hundreds of postal facilities and purchasing at least 66,000 electric delivery trucks.

The White House hailed the announcement as a way to sustain reliable mail service to Americans while modernizing the fleet, reducing operating costs and increasing clean air in neighborhoods across the country.

 

