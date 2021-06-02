      Weather Alert

Pop up drive-in opening in West Des Moines

Jun 2, 2021 @ 11:35am

WEST DES MOINES — A pop-up drive-in will open this weekend in central Iowa.

Sponsored by the grocery chain, the Hy-Vee Drive-In Theater is setting up at Valley West Mall in West Des Moines. There’ll be room for just under a hundred cars in the parking lot south of the former Younker’s.

Throughout the summer, three movies will play every Thursday through Sunday, starting with a kids’ movie in the afternoon and two features in the evening. The first film on Sunday will be “Field of Dreams,” the 1989 hit that was filmed in Dyersville.

Actor Dwier Brown, who played Kevin Costner’s dad, will be there to introduce the movie and do a meet-and-greet.

