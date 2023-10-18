POLL: Both Republicans And Democrats Agree That Afghanistan War Wasn’t Worth It

WASHINGTON (AP) — At a time when Americans are deeply divided along party lines, a new poll shows agreement on at least one issue: The United States’ two-decade-long war in Afghanistan was not worth fighting.

The new Pearson Institute/AP-NORC poll comes two years after the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan and the Taliban returned to power.

Sixty-five percent of Democrats and 63% of Republicans said the war wasn’t worth fighting.

Many have doubts about how successful the U.S. was at accomplishing specific goals such as eliminating the threat from extremists or improving opportunities for women.

One Republican respondent, Martin Stefan from Nevada, says the war was “unwinnable from the beginning.”