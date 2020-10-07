Political campaign sign thefts an issue in north-central Iowa
MASON CITY — The theft of political campaign signs seems to be a problem across north-central Iowa leading into this year’s general election.
Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore says it’s disappointing that those types of thefts are taking place. “We want the election process to run smoothly, that’s from the campaign to the candidacy to the nomination petitions that are filed all the way through the election. We are disappointed to see any bad publicity or bad news about the election process in general.”
While Wedmore is Cerro Gordo County’s commissioner of elections, he says the issue of signs being stolen is a law enforcement issue. “That is a law enforcement process that law enforcement is investigating from my understanding of disappearing campaign signs. We just want to see a clean, positive election process throughout. We really encourage people to be cognizant of that and make sure they are being respectful of people’s property.”
The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says they received numerous complaints last week about political signs being stolen from various properties throughout the county. They’ve arrested one juvenile on charges of fifth-degree theft, criminal mischief and trespassing. The Sheriff’s Department says arrest warrants have also been issued for an unnamed 20-year-old male in connection with the investigation.