Police say man found with self-inflicted gunshot wound in downtown Mason City over weekend dead
MASON CITY — Authorities say a man who sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Saturday has died.
Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says shortly before 5:45 Saturday afternoon, police responded to a medical call for a person who had sustained a gunshot wound in the alley just south of the 100 block of West State Street. Officers on arrival found a male with a wound and immediately administered lifesaving measures.
The Mason City Fire Department transported the male to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment, with the male being pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.
Brinkley says the preliminary investigation shows the gunshot was self-inflicted, with the cause and manner of death to be determined by the State Medical Examiner. Brinkley says there is no ongoing criminal investigation, and as a result, they will not be releasing the victim’s name.
Brinkley says they remind the community about resources that are available to those who are in crisis. The Mobile Crisis Response Team is available 24 hours a day at 855-581-8111 for in-person response and support.