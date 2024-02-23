KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Police Questioning ‘Person Of Interest’ In Death Of Georgia Nursing Student

February 23, 2024 3:07PM CST
Share
FILE - A sign for the University of Georgia is seen, May 28, 2004, in Athens, Ga. A woman was found dead Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, on the campus of the University of Georgia after a friend told police she had not returned from a morning run, the university said. (AP Photo/Allen Sullivan, File)

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Police say they are questioning a “person of interest” in the death of a Georgia nursing student.

The 22-year-old was found dead on the University of Georgia campus in Athens on Thursday after a friend told police she had not returned from a morning run.

Investigators were checking security cameras in the area.

The university’s police chief says Laken Hope Riley was unconscious and had “visible injuries” when officers found her.

School officials advised students to travel in groups and avoid the wooded area where her body was found Thursday.

After earlier studying at the University of Georgia, Riley had transferred to the Athens campus of Augusta University’s College of Nursing.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City woman accused of stealing money while working at convenience store pleads guilty
2

Iowa Supreme Court rules in case involving implied consent and drunk driving
3

One charged in Manly child endangerment case to plead guilty, other fails to show up for hearing
4

Man arrested for attempted murder in Forest City case
5

Titonka man accused of murdering Ventura woman to have second competency evaluation