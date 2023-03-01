Police provide more details on arrest of Mason City man on arson, burglary charges

MASON CITY — Authorities have provided more details regarding the arrest of a Mason City man on arson and burglary charges. Mason City police chief Jeff Brinkley says his department as well as the city’s Fire Department responded to several fire calls between 5:22 and 7:15 AM at various locations in Mason City. The timeline of the calls was as follows:

== A garage fire at 324 South Kentucky at 5:22 AM

== A brush fire near the intersection of Birch Drive and North Rhode Island at 5:30 AM

== A vehicle fire at 6:25 AM at Arona Home Essentials at 3701 4th Southwest

== A structure fire at Brothers Ace Hardware at 440 South Illinois at 6:45 AM

== A structure fire at Gracious Estates at 777 South Eisenhower at 7:15 AM

Brinkley says the Clear Lake Fire Department assisted Mason City officials with mutual aid. No injuries were reported in any of the incidents. 39-year-old Zachary Sankey was arrested at 7:41 AM by law enforcement as Brinkley says he was identified as the suspect in the Brothers Ace Hardware fire. He’s been charged with second-degree arson, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, as well as third-degree burglary, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years. He’s being held on a total of $15,000 bond.

Brinkley is asking the public for their help. He says if you live, work or travel through the areas of one of the fires and saw suspicious activity or have video recordings between 3:49 and 7:41 AM that may be useful to the investigation to contact the police department at 641-421-3636.