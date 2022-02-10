      Weather Alert

Police In Pennsylvania Solve Almost 60 Year Old Murder

Feb 10, 2022 @ 3:04pm

HAZLETON, Pa. (AP) – DNA and a 20-year-old genealogy expert helped state police identify the man who abducted, raped and murdered a young girl in a case that rattled a Pennsylvania coal town nearly six decades ago.

Nine-year-old Marise Ann Chiverella of Hazleton was taken as she walked to school one morning in 1964.

Her body was later found in a waste coal pit.

Police identified her killer Thursday as James Paul Forte, a bartender with a record of violent sexual assault.

He died in 1980.

Police used new DNA technology to develop leads, and a college student who helps police crack cold cases put together an extensive family tree that helped investigators narrow their suspect list.

