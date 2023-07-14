Police identify man whose remains were found in Mason City last week, no evidence of foul play in his death

MASON CITY — Police have released the identity of the man whose remains were found in northeastern Mason City last week.

Authorities were called to the 200 block of 7th Northeast last Thursday on the report of human remains being found, with officers confirming the report when they arrived on the scene. Due to decomposition, police were unable to identify the man and asked the public for help in making an identification.

Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says they were contacted by local family who provided information that helped them in making a positive identification.

On Thursday, the State Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of 27-year-old David John-Otto Rhoades of Mason City. The State Medical Examiner’s Office also concluded that there was no evidence of foul play in Rhoades’s death.