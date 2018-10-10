Police give update on missing Mason City man

MASON CITY — Authorities say the search continues for a missing Mason City man. 27-year-old Alonzo Higgins was last seen by his family around October 1st, with the Mason City Police Department taking a report about Higgins on October 6th.

Higgins told his family he was going to attend a church seminar in the Twin Cities, but his family reached out for help from authorities following his failure to return home as expected on October 5th. Lt. Rich Jensen says they know Higgins got on a Minneapolis-bound Jefferson bus in Mason City on October 1st before 8:00 AM, but they are not certain if he made it to his destination or if he got off at a different stop.

Investigators and family have reached out to the church organizations, and they were unaware of any sponsored events in the October 1st to 6th timeframe.

Jensen says Higgins also expressed some possible paranoid beliefs in a second letter delivered to a different location during the October 1st and 6th timeframe.

Jensen says there also may be a medical condition involved that contributes to these unusual events. He says they don’t believe that Higgins is a danger to others, but it’s suspected he may be taken advantage of in his current state, or at risk due to weather conditions if he is homeless.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation. If you have any information regarding Higgins, you are asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 421-3636.