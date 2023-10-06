KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Police Find At Least 115 Bodies At Colorado “Green” Funeral Home Under Investigation

October 6, 2023 11:52AM CDT
Credit: MGN

CAЏN CITY, Colo. (AP) — Police say they have found at least 115 bodies at Colorado ‘green’ funeral home under investigation for improper handling of remains.

Authorities are investigating the Return to Nature Funeral Home outside Colorado Springs that performs “green” burials without embalming chemicals or metal caskets.

Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper said they are coordinating with other agencies to determine if there is any wrongdoing.

Family members who used the funeral home were asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

A woman who lives near the funeral home said Thursday that she had noticed a putrid smell in the area in recent weeks.

Authorities say they believe there is currently no health risk to the public.

