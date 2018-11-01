Police continue to investigate Mason City restaurant robbery

MASON CITY — Mason City police are continuing their investigation into the armed robbery of a restaurant late Tuesday night.

Officers responded to Arby’s at 2401 4th Southwest at about 10:35 PM when an employee called to report that a robbery had just occurred. Police say the suspect was described as a black male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with a bandana partially covering his face.

The suspect was armed with a handgun and demanded money. The male exited the restaurant via the back door and left in an unknown direction. The business was closed at the time of the robbery.

Officers searched the area with the assistance of a deputy and K-9 unit from the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department.

Lt. Rich Jensen says the department is continuing to follow up on the incident and ask anyone with information to contact the Mason City Police Department at 421-3636.